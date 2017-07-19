Tower of human skulls in Mexico casts...

Tower of human skulls in Mexico casts new light on Aztecs' culture of sacrifice

The skull tower is believed to form part of the Huey Tzompantli, a massive array of skulls that struck fear into the Spanish conquistadores when they captured the Aztec capital. A tower of human skulls unearthed in Mexico has raised new questions about the culture of sacrifice in the Aztec Empire after crania of women and children surfaced among the hundreds embedded in the forbidding structure.

