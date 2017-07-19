Terrazas' double leads Mexico to 6-4 ...

Terrazas' double leads Mexico to 6-4 win over Oaxaca

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Ivan Terrazas hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-4 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Saturday. The double by Terrazas came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-3 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Jun 29 Farted corn 3
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC