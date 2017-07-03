Playmates arrested in Mexico
Playmates Lauryn Elaine, Marie Brethenoux, and Elif Celik were taken into custody because Mexican authorities believed they were working at an event, but only had tourist travel visas. Three Playboy Playmates were detained by Mexican police officers on June 30 at a party for Playboy Music Fest in Merida, Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC