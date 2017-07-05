Playboy Playmates arrested by Mexican...

Playboy Playmates arrested by Mexican immigration officials

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Three playmates attending Playboy Music Fest in Merida, Mexico, were arrested Friday by Mexican immigration officials who believed the women were working in the country without proper visas. Elif Celik of Turkey, Lauryn Elaine of the U.S. and Marie Brethenoux of France had tourist visas that would not allow them to do paid work in Mexico.

Chicago, IL

