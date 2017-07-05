Playboy Playmates arrested by Mexican immigration officials
Three playmates attending Playboy Music Fest in Merida, Mexico, were arrested Friday by Mexican immigration officials who believed the women were working in the country without proper visas. Elif Celik of Turkey, Lauryn Elaine of the U.S. and Marie Brethenoux of France had tourist visas that would not allow them to do paid work in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun '17
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC