More families fleeing Central America resettling in Mexico
In this June 27, 2017 photo, three-year-old Carlita Perez, center, from El Salvador, says grace along with, from left, Honduran siblings Laura, Ruth, and Josue Funez Cruz, and their cousin Emma Karina Cruz, as they sit down to dinner in the two-bedroom apartment the two families share in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City. The rise in refugee resettlement in Mexico has paralleled a decrease in immigration to the United States, with apprehensions by U.S. Border Patrol down sharply at the frontier, especially of unaccompanied children and families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC