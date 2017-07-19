Mick Jagger say editorial in The Times saved him from 1967 prison sentence

Rock legend Mick Jagger credits a critical newspaper editorial with saving him from serving his full prison term for a minor drug charge back in 1967. The Rolling Stones frontman was given three months behind bars for possession of amphetamines following a police raid at bandmate Keith Richards' Redlands country home in West Sussex, England, where the musicians were said to have engaged in a wild, drug-fuelled sex party.

