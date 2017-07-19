Mexico bans gillnet fishing in endang...

Mexico bans gillnet fishing in endangered porpoise's habitat

Mexico has enacted a permanent ban on gillnet fishing in the habitat of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina. The measure announced Friday by the Mexican government is a first step toward fulfilling an agreement reached this month by President Enrique Pena Nieto and the foundations of actor Leonardo DiCaprio and telecom billionaire Carlos Slim on efforts to try to save the vaquita.

Chicago, IL

