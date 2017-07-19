Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near bea...

Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city of Mazatlan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

At least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, Mexican authorities said Saturday. A statement from the State Prosecutor's Office said two people were killed in an initial shooting Friday involving "rival groups" of gunmen in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Jun 29 Farted corn 4
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC