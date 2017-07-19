Mexico: 19 killed in clashes near beach city of Mazatlan
At least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, Mexican authorities said Saturday. A statement from the State Prosecutor's Office said two people were killed in an initial shooting Friday involving "rival groups" of gunmen in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan.
