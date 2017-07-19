Mexican Police Kill 19 Gunmen in a Shootout
Nineteen people were killed n Mexico's northern state of Sinaloa during a running shootout with police. The fight was one of the area's worst in recent months, and the state is at the center of a battle between drug organizations seeking to gain ground after the capture and extradition to the U.S. of Sinaloa Cartel leader, JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC