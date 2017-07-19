Mexican Police Kill 19 Gunmen in a Sh...

Mexican Police Kill 19 Gunmen in a Shootout

Nineteen people were killed n Mexico's northern state of Sinaloa during a running shootout with police. The fight was one of the area's worst in recent months, and the state is at the center of a battle between drug organizations seeking to gain ground after the capture and extradition to the U.S. of Sinaloa Cartel leader, JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n.

Chicago, IL

