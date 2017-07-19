Mexican mayor marries a CROCODILE - " to bring him good luck
In the annual ritual which brings "good luck" to fishermen, the Mayor of San Pedro Huamelula exchanged vows to the female reptile in the southern region of Oaxaca, Mexico. The crocodile which was baptised a day before the ceremony was dressed in a white robe and had her jaws clamped shut.
