Maersk Supply Service lands major contract in Mexico
Maersk Supply Service has secured a long-term contract with Subtec S.A de C.V. of Mexico, a subsidiary of Blue Marine Group, for one of its Stingray new-building vessels. Maersk Supply Service will enter the Mexican market for the very first time with a long-term contract award with Blue Marine Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|Jun 29
|Farted corn
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC