Maersk Supply Service lands major con...

Maersk Supply Service lands major contract in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

Maersk Supply Service has secured a long-term contract with Subtec S.A de C.V. of Mexico, a subsidiary of Blue Marine Group, for one of its Stingray new-building vessels. Maersk Supply Service will enter the Mexican market for the very first time with a long-term contract award with Blue Marine Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Jun 29 Farted corn 3
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC