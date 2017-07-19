Jose Galvez Will Battle Francisco Gabriel Pina in Tijuana, Mexico
The 10 round bout will take place at the Gran Hotel in Galvez's hometown of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and will air on beIN Sports en Espanol, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. Galvez stopped Alem Robles in his last bout on March 10. He has won his last five bouts since being stopped by Adalberto Borquez in July of 2015.
