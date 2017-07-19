Feds: Mexican motorcycle club used st...

Feds: Mexican motorcycle club used stolen key data to fuel massive Jeep heist

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Three summers ago, law enforcement in San Diego County faced a mystery. How was it that dozens of Jeep Wranglers were being brazenly stolen in the dead of night, with no broken glass to be found? How was it that no one heard the car alarms sounding? More fundamentally, who was doing it? On September 26, 2014, investigators caught a break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... Jun 29 Farted corn 4
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC