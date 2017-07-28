At least 28 killed, 3 injured in Mexico prison fight: official
At least 28 inmates died in a fight between prisoners early on Thursday morning at a Mexican prison in the southwestern city of Acapulco, state security official Roberto Alvarez told reporters. Three more people were wounded in the fray, he said.
