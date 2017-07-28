At Least 28 Inmates Killed in Mexican...

At Least 28 Inmates Killed in Mexican Prison Fight

19 hrs ago

At least 28 inmates were killed in a brutal prison fight on Thursday in the Mexican Pacific resort of Acapulco, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's troubled penal system in recent years. Acapulco is the biggest city in Guerrero, one of Mexico's most lawless states and a center of opium poppy production that has been a major concern to U.S. officials.

