At least 26 reported dead in clash of Mexican gangs
Chihuahua state prosecutors' spokesman Felix Gonzalez says members the La Linea gang and a faction of the Sinaloa cartel were involved in the incident. Gonzalez tells Milenio television that the gunfight occurred early Wednesday morning in the town of Las Varas, about 185 miles northwest of the state capital.
