28 killed in Mexico prison riot
Mexico City, July 7 At least 28 prisoners were killed in a riot between the suspected members of rival gangs in a prison in Mexican state of Guerrero, officials said. Guerrero government on Thursday updated the toll from original five to 28 as police searched the prison.
