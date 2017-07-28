28 killed in Mexico prison riot

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mexico City, July 7 At least 28 prisoners were killed in a riot between the suspected members of rival gangs in a prison in Mexican state of Guerrero, officials said. Guerrero government on Thursday updated the toll from original five to 28 as police searched the prison.

