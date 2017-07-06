28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison
ACAPULCO, Mexico - Mexican officials say 28 inmates have been killed and three wounded when rival gangs fought inside a state prison in the Pacific resort of Acapulco before dawn Thursday. Officials initially gave a death count of five, but later raised the toll from the riot after more bodies were found scattered throughout the prison.
