28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

ACAPULCO, Mexico - Mexican officials say 28 inmates have been killed and three wounded when rival gangs fought inside a state prison in the Pacific resort of Acapulco before dawn Thursday. Officials initially gave a death count of five, but later raised the toll from the riot after more bodies were found scattered throughout the prison.

