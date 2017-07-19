19 gunmen killed in clashes with Mexi...

19 gunmen killed in clashes with Mexico police

8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Clashes killed 19 gunmen and injured five police officers in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, the heart of operations of some of the country's biggest drug traffickers, authorities said today. The incident occurred late yesterday when a group of gunmen clashed with Mazatlan city police who were on a routine tour led by local police chief Joel Ernesto Soto.

