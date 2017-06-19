Yaskawa Mexico Names New General Manager
Jorge Cosio, Yaskawa Mexico In his new role, he is responsible for the company's strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico, and for the operation of their Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro facilities. Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division is pleased to announce that Jorge Cosio has joined them as their general manager of their subsidiary Yaskawa Mexico S.A de C.V., with locations in Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro.
