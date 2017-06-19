Yaskawa Mexico Names New General Manager

Yaskawa Mexico Names New General Manager

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Jorge Cosio, Yaskawa Mexico In his new role, he is responsible for the company's strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico, and for the operation of their Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro facilities. Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division is pleased to announce that Jorge Cosio has joined them as their general manager of their subsidiary Yaskawa Mexico S.A de C.V., with locations in Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC