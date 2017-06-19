Will Mexico go for the anti-Trump can...

Will Mexico go for the anti-Trump candidate?

On a Sunday in February, hundreds of Mexican immigrants gathered in Olivar Plaza in downtown Los Angeles to watch AndrA©s Manuel LA3pez Obrador give a speech . LA3pez Obrador, who is the leading candidate in the 2018 Mexican presidential race, pledged to defend Mexican immigrants against xenophobia in the United States and argued that Donald Trump had cleverly positioned Mexicans as a scapegoat for rural working-class Americans.

Chicago, IL

