Wife sentenced to prison for lying in husband's Mexico murder cover-up
A San Diego woman was sentenced Friday to a year and nine months in prison for lying to the FBI about the whereabouts of her and her husband the day her husband's secret gay lover was murdered on the side of a Baja California highway. Prosecutors said Taylor Marie Langston, 21, was "within a hair's breadth" of being charged as a co-conspirator in the murder of Jake Merendino, but in the end the evidence just wasn't there.
