Why Americans should be bitter over Trump's sweetened Mexican sugar deal
Does anyone remember the arguments about sugar imports during the debate over the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1993? Did anyone notice that the Trump Administration entered office with a sugar crisis centered on Mexican imports of refined sugar? American sugar people claimed Mexico was violating NAFTA rules. Hot and heavy news reports brought attention to the " crisis " and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross drew a line and told us that sugar imports would be stopped from Mexico if an agreement wasn't reached by a date certain in June.
