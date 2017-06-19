Why Americans should be bitter over T...

Why Americans should be bitter over Trump's sweetened Mexican sugar deal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Does anyone remember the arguments about sugar imports during the debate over the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1993? Did anyone notice that the Trump Administration entered office with a sugar crisis centered on Mexican imports of refined sugar? American sugar people claimed Mexico was violating NAFTA rules. Hot and heavy news reports brought attention to the " crisis " and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross drew a line and told us that sugar imports would be stopped from Mexico if an agreement wasn't reached by a date certain in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC