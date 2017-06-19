Wave of energy: Israeli firm harnessi...

Wave of energy: Israeli firm harnessing sea power for Mexico electricity

6 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

"This is a great honor for Mexico to be among the first countries in the world and the first in the Americas to generate electricity from ocean waves," said CEO of Eco Wave Power Mexico. An Israeli company that harnesses energy from ocean and sea waves will be building Mexico's first such facility, along the country's southwestern Pacific Ocean shore.

