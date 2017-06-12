War for Sinaloa Cartel leaves trail o...

War for Sinaloa Cartel leaves trail of bodies in Mexico

16 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Since the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited to the United States, a war has broken out for control of his Sinaloa cartel, leaving a growing trail of bodies. At least three sides have been fighting each other for control of the multi-billion-dollar drug trafficking operation, experts say.

Chicago, IL

