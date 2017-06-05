Waco arts supporters win Mexican recognition
Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll. Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC