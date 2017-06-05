Waco arts supporters win Mexican reco...

Waco arts supporters win Mexican recognition

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll. Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC