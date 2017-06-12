UPDATE 2-Fire breaks out at Mexico's ...

UPDATE 2-Fire breaks out at Mexico's biggest refinery, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at Mexican state oil producer Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery on Wednesday after a crude spill, injuring nine people and extending the shutdown of the plant into a second day, the company said. The blaze began in the pump house of Salina Cruz, Mexico's largest refinery, on Wednesday morning, and the company was working to put it out, a Pemex spokeswoman said.

Chicago, IL

