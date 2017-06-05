UPDATE 1-Mexican industrial output di...

UPDATE 1-Mexican industrial output dips in April on weaker construction

MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexican industrial output fell in April compared to March in seasonally adjusted terms, pulled down by a drop in construction and mining production, according to data released by national statistics agency INEGI on Friday. Industrial production was down 0.3 percent in April, the biggest decline since August, but the overall reduction was offset by 0.6 percent growth in manufacturing activity for the month.

