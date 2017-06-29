Turmoil in Mexico's criminal underworld is intensifying the violence in a valuable border territory
The fracturing and fragmentation of Mexico's major criminal groups has pushed deadly violence to new, grim peaks in recent months. As weakened groups compete with newcomers for lucrative trafficking territories, or plazas, some areas of the country have become hotspots for violence - border cities, and their entryways to the US, in particular.
