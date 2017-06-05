Trump's border wall collides witha
Visitors flock to this sprawling park straddling the U.S.-Mexico border for the soaring, coral-colored cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon, the jagged contours of the Chisos Mountains and the bright flora and endless terrain of the Chihuahuan Desert. If President Trump's political promises are realized, a 30-foot-tall concrete border wall may soon slice through sections of this idyllic landscape, disrupting a delicate ecosystem and creating an eyesore in what's considered one of Texas' most treasured terrains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Tue
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Mon
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC