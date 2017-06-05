Trump's border wall collides witha

Visitors flock to this sprawling park straddling the U.S.-Mexico border for the soaring, coral-colored cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon, the jagged contours of the Chisos Mountains and the bright flora and endless terrain of the Chihuahuan Desert. If President Trump's political promises are realized, a 30-foot-tall concrete border wall may soon slice through sections of this idyllic landscape, disrupting a delicate ecosystem and creating an eyesore in what's considered one of Texas' most treasured terrains.

