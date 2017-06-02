Trump Administration Formally Launche...

Trump Administration Formally Launches Bid to Renegotiate NAFTA

The trade deal, which also includes Mexico and Canada, was heavily criticised by Trump during his successful election campaign in 2016 as he promised to withdraw the U.S. entirely from the agreement. Trump's newly confirmed trade representative, Robert Lighthizer , told reporters on a conference call that NAFTA has been successful for USA agriculture, investment services and the energy sector, but not for manufacturing.

Chicago, IL

