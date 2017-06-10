Tropical Storm Dora expected to becom...

Tropical Storm Dora expected to become hurricane on Monday: NHC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Tropical Storm Dora, located off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to become a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Sunday. "Maximum sustained winds are near 50 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May '17 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC