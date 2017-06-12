Tropical Storm Calvin Forms Off Southern Mexico in the Pacific
Tropical Storm Calvin formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico and was heading toward likely landfall along a stretch of the Oaxaca state coast that is home to beach communities popular with tourists. An afternoon bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was centered about 70 miles east-southeast of Puerto Angel and was moving to the west-northwest at 2 mph .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC