Treofan Americas adding BOPP line in Mexico

The new biaxially oriented polypropylene film line at Treofan's plant in Zacapu, Mexico, will increase its production there by 50 percent. The Raunheim, Germany-based company announced June 20 that it is investing in a new five-layer, 10.4-meter orientation line from Brckner Group at the plant, with operation set for fourth quarter of 2018.

