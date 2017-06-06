Tijuana homicide suspect returned to Mexico

A convicted felon suspected in a fatal shooting in Tijuana was turned over to Mexican authorities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Friday. Daniel Soto-Hernandez, 35, is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument over payment for a motorcycle in the Jardin Dorado neighborhood of Tijuana in November 2015, according to Mexican authorities.

