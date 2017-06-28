This Man Could Lead Mexico's Central ...

This Man Could Lead Mexico's Central Bank, or Maybe the Nation

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade is a rare commodity for the upper echelons of Mexico's government -- a man with a reputation for honesty. That has led some to tout him as the scandal-plagued ruling party's best option for the 2018 presidential race.

Chicago, IL

