Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexican warehouse

Police in Texas have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February at an abandoned warehouse in Mexico. El Paso police said Tuesday that 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez of El Paso is charged with child abandonment and endangerment.

