Suitcase with human remains dumped in Mexico's Los Cabos
Mexican authorities say a suitcase containing human remains has been found in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas, continuing a wave of violence that has hit the state of Baja California Sur. The State Prosecutor's Office says the suitcase was discovered Friday morning on a road leading to the hotel zone.
