Strong 6.9 magnitude quake hits Guatemala, no reports of deaths, injuries
An earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude struck early on Wednesday in southwestern Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, with authorities in both nations saying there were no initial reports of injuries, deaths or major damage to infrastructure. An undersea earthquake measuring 7 magnitude struck off Mexico's southwest Pacific coast on Wednesday, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
