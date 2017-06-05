South Texas port directors make case for support
Walker Smith, port director for the Port of Harlingen, tells media and local officials a market is opening in Mexico for U.S.-produced diesel and propane. SAN BENITO - Directors of four maritime ports presented their cases to the media and local officials yesterday in an effort to highlight the impact of their facilities on the economy of South Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|8 hr
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC