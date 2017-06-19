South of the border, US expats have a different take on Mexico
While politicians in Washington debate building a wall between the United States and Mexico, Americans who've moved south of the border have a different perspective on the country they've come to call home. Walk the streets of San Miguel de Allende, a colonial town in central Mexico that's long been a mecca for American retirees, and you'll meet new arrivals who say they're grateful they've found a place to escape from mounting political tensions in the United States.
