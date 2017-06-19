South of the border, US expats have a...

South of the border, US expats have a different take on Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

While politicians in Washington debate building a wall between the United States and Mexico, Americans who've moved south of the border have a different perspective on the country they've come to call home. Walk the streets of San Miguel de Allende, a colonial town in central Mexico that's long been a mecca for American retirees, and you'll meet new arrivals who say they're grateful they've found a place to escape from mounting political tensions in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC