South of the border, US expats have a different take on Mexico

While politicians in Washington debate building a wall between the United States and Mexico, Americans who've moved south of the border have a different perspective on the country they've come to call home. Walk the streets of San Miguel de Allende, a colonial town in central Mexico that's long been a mecca for American retirees, and you'll meet new arrivals who say they're grateful they've found a place to escape from mounting political tensions in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.