Soto's single leads Aguascalientes to 3-2 win over Monterrey
Saul Soto hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 3-2 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Saturday. The single by Soto, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rieleros a 2-0 lead before Michael Wing got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning.
