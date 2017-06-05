Soto's single leads Aguascalientes to...

Soto's single leads Aguascalientes to 3-2 win over Monterrey

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Saul Soto hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 3-2 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Saturday. The single by Soto, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rieleros a 2-0 lead before Michael Wing got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC