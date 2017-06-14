'Sorry' Theresa May promises to reflect on changes after election setback
May has already managed to make a deal with the controversial Northern Irish party, the Democratic Unionists, to make the next government. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insists "I can still be prime minister" as he vows to fight Theresa May's attempt to run a minority government "all the way".
