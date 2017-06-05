Six dead, 21 injured in attack on Mex...

Six dead, 21 injured in attack on Mexican bar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Mexico City, June 4 At least six people were killed and 21 others were injured on Saturday in an attack on a bar in the city of Cuauhtemoc in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua. The attack took place on Saturday morning when an unknown man entered the night club named Chicho's, and opened fire on the crowd, according to the prosecutor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... 8 hr Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Sun Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Sun duh 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC