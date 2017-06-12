Search Operations for Mexican Navy Sh...

Search Operations for Mexican Navy Ship Lady Crew in Goa

The Indian Navy launched a massive search operation for a Mexican lady cadet who reportedly fell overboard from the Mexican sail training ship STS Cuahtemoc off Goa, on June 11. "Indian Navy has launched a "Search & Rescue" operation to look for a lady cadet who has reportedly fallen overboard from Mexican Sail Training Ship Cuauhtemoc, at 1400 hrs on 11 June 2017 in position about 560 Nm west of Goa," said a statement from the Navy. Promptly responding to the alert, Boeing P8I aircraft sorties were undertaken from 2100 hrs - 2300 hrs and 0630 hrs 1030 hrs on 11 June 2017 and 12 June 2017 respectively for SAR.

