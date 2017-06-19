San Luis Rio Colorado marks 100 years...

San Luis Rio Colorado marks 100 years with four-day celebration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Monument to the Pioneers, unveiled in 1990 in San Luis Rio Colorado, pays homage to the border city's settlers in 1917. The city will celebrate its 100th anniversary in a series of public events beginning June 21. Mexican army Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC