San Jose: Mexican native sentenced to 14 years for cocaine trafficking

A 36-year-old Mexican native who crossed the border illegally in search of a better paying job to help his impoverished family but ended up running drugs has been ordered to serve more than 14½ years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Handed down Monday, the sentence follows Raul Monjardin-Iribe's guilty plea in December to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Chicago, IL

