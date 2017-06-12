Samsung to help improve Mexico's medical environment
Samsung to help improve Mexico's medical environment By Song Su-hyun Samsung Electronics has clinched a partnership with Carlos Slim Foundation to help improve the management of health records in Mexico, the company said Monday. Under the partnership, the South Korean electronics giant will provide 1,000 near field communication reader-embedded tablet PCs to digitalize vaccination records at the country's health authorities.
