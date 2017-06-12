Samsung to help improve Mexico's medi...

Samsung to help improve Mexico's medical environment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

Samsung to help improve Mexico's medical environment By Song Su-hyun Samsung Electronics has clinched a partnership with Carlos Slim Foundation to help improve the management of health records in Mexico, the company said Monday. Under the partnership, the South Korean electronics giant will provide 1,000 near field communication reader-embedded tablet PCs to digitalize vaccination records at the country's health authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC