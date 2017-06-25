Remains found of kidnapped Mexican jo...

Remains found of kidnapped Mexican journalist -official

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Frida Urtiz, wife of reporter Salvador Adame Pardo, and his brother in law Franco Urtiz, stand during a protest for last May 18 disappearance of Adame, outside the offices of the Attorney General of the Republic in Mexico City, Mexico June 1, 2017. A Mexican journalist who was kidnapped last month in the violent Western state of Michoacan has been found dead, the state's chief prosecutor said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May '17 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,494 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC