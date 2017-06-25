Remains found of kidnapped Mexican journalist -official

FILE PHOTO: Frida Urtiz, wife of reporter Salvador Adame Pardo, and his brother in law Franco Urtiz, stand during a protest for last May 18 disappearance of Adame, outside the offices of the Attorney General of the Republic in Mexico City, Mexico June 1, 2017. A Mexican journalist who was kidnapped last month in the violent Western state of Michoacan has been found dead, the state's chief prosecutor said on Monday.

