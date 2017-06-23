REDCAT's MXLA summit seeks to push back against anti-Mexico rhetoric...
A model wears a design by Mexico City fashion designer Carla Fernandez, one of the guest speakers at MXLA. Political relations between the U.S. and Mexico may be fractious, but cultural institutions on both sides of the border continue to connect with each other in interesting ways - and the California Institute of the Arts, as part of its Latin American Initiative, wants to improve the connections further.
